James Gunn Knows How Badly DC Fans Want To See Booster Gold

As if "Black Adam" premiering and changing the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe wasn't enough, DC fans were treated to some intriguing behind-the-scenes news around the same time. In October 2022, it came to light that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran had come together to helm DC Studios: a newly-established subdivision of Warner Bros. Discovery committed to keeping the world of DC organized and headed in a positive direction. That means the duo will oversee both live-action and animated television as well as cinematic endeavors from here on out.

In the weeks since Gunn and Safran's new job responsibilities were revealed, fans have kicked their speculation about the future of DC media into high gear. As Gunn and Safran put the finishing touches on the DC Universe Bible, fans have voiced their hopes that characters like Lobo and Mr. Terrific are indeed on their way to film or TV projects — as hinted by Gunn himself. They also have their fingers crossed that comic book favorite Booster Gold could get a spotlight of his own in the coming years. Come to find out, Gunn is well aware of fan demand to see him take center stage.

Via social media, James Gunn has noted that he's well aware of the fandom Booster Gold has cultivated for himself.