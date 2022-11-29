Why Metallica Allowed Stranger Things To Use Their Music

It's probably fair to say one of the big takeaways from Season 4 for fans of "Stranger Things" was the fans' love for Eddie Munson, played by breakout star Joseph Quinn. The hero with heavy metal in his heart stole the season in which he debuted. His character's final heroic act culminated in a battle between demons from the Upside Down in which Eddie got to play Metallica's "Master of Puppets" on his guitar in the most metal boss battle from all of 2022.

Eddie's big moment led to one of the best uses of a song in the music-filled, nostalgia-fueled Netflix show. Quinn has admitted that he mostly played the song in the scene and that it is one of the highlights of his career. It became the moment everyone was talking about after Volume 2 of Season 4 dropped on the streamer. The epic scene felt like a 1980s album cover come to life, and fans are still talking about it, streaming the song, and downloading it.

Proving that Kate Bush isn't the only musician benefitting from Season 4 of the sci-fi show, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" shot up in popularity in the summer of 2022. The nearly 40-year-old song was graciously given to "Stranger Things" by the band, and they're thrilled they made that decision for the show to use it.