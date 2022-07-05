Kate Bush Isn't The Only Artist Getting Rich Again Thanks To Stranger Things 4
One of the greatest strengths of Netflix's supernatural drama series "Stranger Things" is the way the show paints an engaging, nostalgic portrait of the 1980s. Whether it's through the use of retro pop-culture references, outdated hairstyles, or vintage cars, "Stranger Things" manages to transport its audience straight into the heart of the decade — especially through the series' use of music.
Not only does the synth-heavy score of "Stranger Things" help to evoke the musical style of the time period, but the series often uses popular music from the 80s to drive along the story itself. One great example is the moment in Season 1 when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is able to locate Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after she hears him singing "Should I Stay or Should I Go," in the Upside Down. The series' immense focus on music came to a head in Season 4, wherein the song "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush becomes almost like a totem for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), shielding her from the invasive powers of the villainous entity known as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for as long as she listens to it.
After its usage within "Stranger Things," the song skyrocketed all the way to the top of the Billboard Global 200 Chart, a surprise Kate Bush herself was immensely grateful for. As it happens, there's actually another song that has also begun climbing the charts due to its recent appearance in "Stranger Things," which is interesting, because it's almost the complete opposite of "Running Up That Hill."
Metallica's Master of Puppets is rising up the charts after Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
In the final episode of "Stranger Things 4," we watch as Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) climbs on top of a trailer in the Upside Down and plays the song "Master of Puppets" by Metallica in an attempt to distract the monstrous batlike creatures guarding Vecna. In what Eddie describes as "the most metal concert in the history of the world," Eddie faces down the encroaching horde of bats with nothing but his guitar, as red lightning cracks across the sky behind him.
Although the scene itself is relatively short, it seems to have sparked a renewed interest in the song, as "Master of Puppets" currently ranks #10 on Spotify's Top 50 – USA chart, and #17 on the Top 50 – Global chart. Like other songs used within the series, "Master of Puppets" serves several distinct purposes within the episode: (1) providing our heroes with a much-needed distraction, and (2) evoking the imagery and sound of 1980s heavy metal, through Eddie, the performance, and the scenery surrounding him. Needless to say, it's another great tribute to the decade.
Even Metallica themselves seem to love the song's inclusion in the show, saying, "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away [...] It's such an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all the other amazing artists featured in the show" (via Billboard).
In any case, it's clear that Eddie's performance has sparked a renewed love for "Master of Puppets," and one has to assume that it will continue to rise through the charts as more and more people watch the finale of "Stranger Things 4."