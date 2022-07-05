Kate Bush Isn't The Only Artist Getting Rich Again Thanks To Stranger Things 4

One of the greatest strengths of Netflix's supernatural drama series "Stranger Things" is the way the show paints an engaging, nostalgic portrait of the 1980s. Whether it's through the use of retro pop-culture references, outdated hairstyles, or vintage cars, "Stranger Things" manages to transport its audience straight into the heart of the decade — especially through the series' use of music.

Not only does the synth-heavy score of "Stranger Things" help to evoke the musical style of the time period, but the series often uses popular music from the 80s to drive along the story itself. One great example is the moment in Season 1 when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is able to locate Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after she hears him singing "Should I Stay or Should I Go," in the Upside Down. The series' immense focus on music came to a head in Season 4, wherein the song "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush becomes almost like a totem for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), shielding her from the invasive powers of the villainous entity known as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for as long as she listens to it.

After its usage within "Stranger Things," the song skyrocketed all the way to the top of the Billboard Global 200 Chart, a surprise Kate Bush herself was immensely grateful for. As it happens, there's actually another song that has also begun climbing the charts due to its recent appearance in "Stranger Things," which is interesting, because it's almost the complete opposite of "Running Up That Hill."