Metallica Just Gave Stranger Things The Ultimate Shout-Out

Metallica and "Stranger Things" go together like peas and carrots. One is the story of four friends on a quest for power and recognition, and the other is "Stranger Things." Kidding aside, the dark and moody environment of the Upside Down in "Stranger Things" would be perfect for the cover of a Metallica album. The flashes of colored lightning, the bloodthirsty beasts, the writhing tentacles creeping across the ground, the ominous chimes of a floating grandfather clock, and the distorted look of victims and villains ... all ideal to cover the energy and attitude of some hard rock music.

One thing that "Stranger Things" does well is bring back the spotlight on popular music from the 1980s. Considering it's currently the 2020s, some viewers may have never heard of Metallica, Musical Youth, or Kate Bush in any true capacity. However, after Season 4, that's no longer the case. According to NPR, Bush's "Running Up That Hill" originally crested at the No. 30 spot on the charts in 1985, but thanks to "Stranger Things," it soon rose to be a top 10 hit in the United States, Bush's first in her 50-year career, and No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Needless to say, having one's music featured prominently in "Stranger Things" leads to some rather unexpected results and popularity.