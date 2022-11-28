1923 Trailer Finds A Way To Turn Up The Star Power In Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe

Right from the start of the new "1923" trailer, it's obvious that viewers and acting buffs will be in for a treat this holiday season as Hollywood heavyweights Timothy Dalton and Helen Mirren square off for the first time and exchange some not-so-pleasant-pleasantries.

"You'd be Mrs. Dutton?" asks Dalton's Donald Whitfield. "Seems we're neighbors. I've acquired the Stratford Ranch," he adds, as scenes show a bloody and hostile takeover. To which Mirren's Irish-sounding matriarch epically replies: "Well, this is the Yellowstone, and you have no rights here."

As explained throughout the trailer, it appears that Taylor Sheridan's "1923" will be focused on a range war between the Dutton family and Whitfield, who seems to be gunning for control of the entire region through slimy and brutal strong-arm tactics. "How much land do you want?" Whitfield is asked at one point in the trailer. "I want the whole valley," he fires back, with a cynical grin across his face.

Dalton, who has a long list of Hollywood credits, cemented his acting legacy as the fourth James Bond in 1987's "The Living Daylights" and 1989's "Licence to Kill." Some of his other best-known work includes "Flash Gordon," Edgar Wright's cult classic "Hot Fuzz," and the popular TV shows "Doctor Who" and "Penny Dreadful." Joining him in the fight against the Duttons will be a man named Banner Creighton, who is described by Paramount as a "hard-headed Scottish brogue" who is the leader of "the local sheep men" — and "Game of Thrones" fans should know him very well.