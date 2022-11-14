1923: Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Choose Violence In First Trailer For Yellowstone Prequel

Warning: The following contains spoilers for "1883"

Show creator Tyler Sheridan is bound and determined to keep expanding upon his "Yellowstone" franchise. The first spinoff, "1883," broke the record for the Paramount+ streaming service at the time, making it the most viewed original series premiere (via Deadline). It has an excellent 8.8/10 user rating on IMDb and an impressive 89% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Sam Elliot ("The Ranch"), country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Isabel May ("Young Sheldon"), who, if the newly released teaser trailer is to be believed, will be back in spirit to narrate the "1923" spinoff.

The new series takes place 40 years after Elsa Dutton's death. The next generation of the Dutton family will be struggling with prohibition and the roaring '20s in the years leading up to the national Great Depression of 1929. The small-screen production will have even more star power behind it this time, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in starring roles and supporting actors like Robert Patrick and Timothy Dalton.

To drive up more hype for the upcoming spinoff, Paramount+ released a new teaser trailer during the debut of "Yellowstone" Season 5 — and it looks like fans are in for a wild ride.