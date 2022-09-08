Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Is Coming Into Sharper Focus After Major Casting News

Paramount+'s expansion of the "Yellowstone" franchise is only just beginning.

Coming off the December 2021 premiere of its first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," Paramount+ is already hard at work on "1923." The highly anticipated series is one of three "Yellowstone" spin-offs that are currently in development at Paramount+. However, unlike "6666" or "Yellowstone," both of which take place in the modern day, "1923" will be set in the past. Like "1883," it will introduce viewers to past members of the Dutton family that they've never met before. Consequently, "1923" promises to further expand the Dutton family tree in several new and surprising ways.

After the series spent some time in development, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren joined the cast of "1923" in May (via Deadline). A month later, it was revealed that the "Yellowstone" prequel will travel further back in time than fans had initially thought when its title was changed from "1932" to "1923." Thankfully, the series has since managed to maintain the momentum it gained from those two announcements. Indeed, "1923" officially began filming in Montana in late August (via KXLF).

Now, several weeks after principal photography on it began, "Yellowstone" fans have received a number of exciting "1923" casting announcements.