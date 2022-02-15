Yellowstone 1932 - What We Know So Far

Just when you thought Taylor Sheridan had enough TV shows to work on, he goes and gets another one greenlit. The Hollywood Reporter was one of many outlets who revealed on Tuesday, February 15, saying Paramount+ is planning yet another spin-off of "Yellowstone" called "1932," which would grow the Dutton family tree and franchise for a whopping third time. Sheridan already has his popular "1883" prequel series streaming on Paramount+, and he's currently gearing up for the planned release of his Texas ranch-focused spin-off, "6666." So, we guess it doesn't hurt to throw another project in there while he's at it.

According to THR, "1932" was officially picked up this week following the success of both "Yellowstone" and "1883," the latter of which has been greenlit for additional episodes. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, Paramount reps are obviously happy with the way Sheridan's first spin-off is going based on the reported order of more installments. The 19th-century-set series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May, all as ancestors of the infamous Duttons. Is it possible that "1932" will be taking a similar approach? Here's what we know so far.