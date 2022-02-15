Yellowstone 1932 - What We Know So Far
Just when you thought Taylor Sheridan had enough TV shows to work on, he goes and gets another one greenlit. The Hollywood Reporter was one of many outlets who revealed on Tuesday, February 15, saying Paramount+ is planning yet another spin-off of "Yellowstone" called "1932," which would grow the Dutton family tree and franchise for a whopping third time. Sheridan already has his popular "1883" prequel series streaming on Paramount+, and he's currently gearing up for the planned release of his Texas ranch-focused spin-off, "6666." So, we guess it doesn't hurt to throw another project in there while he's at it.
According to THR, "1932" was officially picked up this week following the success of both "Yellowstone" and "1883," the latter of which has been greenlit for additional episodes. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, Paramount reps are obviously happy with the way Sheridan's first spin-off is going based on the reported order of more installments. The 19th-century-set series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May, all as ancestors of the infamous Duttons. Is it possible that "1932" will be taking a similar approach? Here's what we know so far.
1932 will focus on new generation of the Dutton family in the early 20th century
According to Paramount's Investor Day livestream presentation on Tuesday (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Taylor Sheridan's "1932" spin-off will ultimately focus on "a new generation of Duttons" as they deal with life "during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression." Other than that, not much else is known about the planned series. But that hasn't stopped fans from talking about it.
"Can't wait for Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' to spend half the season setting up the '1932' spin-off like Season 4 did for '1883' and '6666,'" joked Twitter user @OmarLittle1014. "Woah! #Yellowstone '1983' [sic] gets a second season AND another spin-off, '1932' has been ordered!" tweeted @HarrisHarrisev9. "Gotta get on this series ASAP."
As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, "1883" went on to become Paramount+'s most-watched original series of all time following its December 2021 premiere. Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, explained in a statement Tuesday that it only made sense to give Sheridan another show to tell his ever-expanding Dutton saga after the record-breaking success of "1883," which wraps on February 27. "The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind '1883' have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Giles said, per EW. "We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."