Jonathan Majors On His New Movie Devotion, Flying Old Warplanes, And More - Exclusive Interview

This is such a powerful story, and it's a piece of history that a lot of people probably are not familiar with. What was your familiarity with Jesse Brown's story?

It was a bit of a surprise as I could pride myself on knowing a bit about the Korean War. My grandfather was in the Korean War, [and] I was in a TV series in which I played a Korean War veteran, and yet when I got this script for Jesse Brown and his story, I hadn't heard of it. "Devotion" — the story, the film, the book — was my first acquaintance with the legend that is Jesse LeRoy Brown.

From there, as I read and heard about the story of him coming from Mississippi and essentially making his way into the sky against so many odds, it became clear that this man is not just a legend, but potentially my hero.

How relevant is his story now, 70 years later, especially to people of color who are still having roadblocks thrown in their paths and going through some of the same stuff that Jesse went through back then?

It's extremely relevant. What do heroes do? They give us a light at the end of the tunnel. They give us hope. They give a blueprint on how to get through our own trials and tribulations and shortcomings — and in this case, members of the African diaspora, in this country and abroad, are constantly and consistently having to deal with systematic roadblocks.

That's just the system, not to mention what it feels like to move through the world. Moving through white supremacy is not comfortable. There are things that happen out loud, and there are things that happen secretly that impact a human being.

With Jesse Brown, we see a Black man, a member of the African diaspora, who deals with these roadblocks. He metabolizes that pain and that racism and bigotry, and it essentially fuels him in a way. He overcomes it. He combats it with joy and devotion to something that seems impossible, and he achieves the impossible. If anything, it serves as a testament to one's own drive and one's own hopes.