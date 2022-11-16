Top Gun's Glen Powell Thinks Johnathan Majors Will Be The Next Big Thing In Hollywood

Glen Powell, who was one of the fan-favorite characters in "Top Gun: Maverick" that went by the call sign Hangman, is about to star in another pilot-centered military movie based on an incredible true story called "Devotion." When talking about the film on the podcast Lights, Camera, Barstool, the actor only had the utmost respect to give to his co-star Jonathan Majors.

"You know how everybody's always like, 'Okay, the next whatever, the next whatever,' it's like, I never could say with more confidence that he's gonna be around for a very long time. Like this guy, he is so focused. He's so good at his job." Powell went on to commend Major's incredibly impeccable approach to his performance, saying, "That's what makes him so different is he's just, his focus and his intensity is like nothing I've ever seen before. But yeah, I'm proud of him; I'm proud to share the screen with that guy."

And Powell isn't the only actor who noticed the next-level talent Majors obviously possesses. Michael B. Jordan has not only starred opposite the "Devotion" star in a movie but also had the honor of directing that same motion picture. The "Creed III" headliner, and director, has given significant praise to Majors and is glad everyone is finally noticing. Jordan praised Majors by saying, "The world is finding out, daily, how incredible this man is, and the work that he does is finally getting the props that it's due" (per Collider). Majors' stock will only continue to rise in Hollywood, and it will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the talented actor set to play some significant roles, including the Thanos-level villain Kang the Conqueror in "Avengers: Kang's Dynasty."