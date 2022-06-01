Top Gun: Maverick Stars On Flying In The Jets And Filming Themselves - Exclusive

If you were one of the millions of people who went to see "Top Gun: Maverick" over its massive opening weekend, then you know just how amazing the flying sequences are in the film. Star-producer Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, cast members playing elite new recruits to the Navy's Fighter Weapons School, and real-life TOPGUN pilots make sure you feel exactly what it's like to be in the cockpit of an F/A-18 Hornet screaming over the desert at hundreds of miles an hour.

A major reason why the flight scenes in "Top Gun: Maverick" seem so immersive and realistic is because the actors are actually up in the planes, seated behind experienced Navy pilots but easily creating the illusion that they're flying the machines themselves. Cruise put the young cast through a three-month training course in which they learned exactly what to expect, including the impact of gravitational forces on the body.

In addition, a series of six specially developed, IMAX-certified Sony Venice cameras were installed right in the cockpit with them (with more mounted on the jet's exterior), providing the most expansive view possible of the vistas above, below, and on either side of the plane.

The challenge for actors in the cast like Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, and others was formidable. "We actually had to run the camera up there," said Powell (who plays hotshot pilot Jake "Hangman" Seresin) in an exclusive interview with Looper. "Which is kind of crazy."