Devotion's Glen Powell Felt 'Immense Pressure' To Get The Story Right

Glen Powell's frequent flyer miles are going through the roof. After helping save the day — and looking stupidly cool doing it — in "Top Gun: Maverick," he's set to take off again, this time as wingman to another star in the making, Jonathan Majors, with their upcoming action movie, "Devotion." Directed by J.D. Dillard, the film tells the true story of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner and their friendship and camaraderie during the Korean War. Much of the plot is adapted from Adam Makos' book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice," which greatly details their partnership in the air and their dedication to one another.

There's always a lot riding on bringing a true story to life, but in the case of "Devotion," there was an added level of importance due to the specific creative forces that helped get the jet engine going. Dillard's father was a Naval aviator, and both of Majors' grandfathers are Korean War veterans, so making this a statement of reflection and respect for what came before was a top priority (via Vanity Fair). Powell also admitted that was a huge concern for him when joining the project and going up, up, and away. Again.