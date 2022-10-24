The First Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Is Larger Than Life
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the opening film of the MCU's Phase 5, the halfway point of "The Multiverse Saga." The Paul Rudd-led film follows Scott Lang post-Blip after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Back in action with him for Ant-Man's third solo film is Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. A grown-up Cassie will be played by Kathryn Newton, while Jonathan Majors will return as Kang the Conquerer, who appeared in the Season 1 finale episode of "Loki." Bill Murray will also appear in an unspecified role.
The first trailer for the film has finally landed, and we're finally starting to see where the MCU post-Infinity Saga is heading. The teaser has some big surprises, setting up the highest-stakes "Ant-Man" film we've seen yet. While there's sure to be plenty of comedy in the Rudd film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is undoubtedly the most serious and threatening of the bunch.
Kang steals the show in the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer
In the trailer, we see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoying life after "Avengers: Endgame," and it looks like he's taken full advantage of his role in saving the world. There are kids with Ant-Man backpacks and restaurant workers who admire him. Okay, they might just be confusing him with Spider-Man, but still.
Cassie has helped create a new device that sucks her, Janet, Hank, Scott, and Hope into the Quantum Realm. The group is stranded among bizarre creatures and a chaotic landscape. We see a brief shot of Bill Murray, but that's all we get of his mystery character. Shortly after seeing the group navigating the realm, we get a look at the one-on-one between Kang and Scott. Jonathan Majors carries the same menacing energy from "Loki" straight into "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." It looks like Kang is asking for help from Scott to get out of the Quantum Realm, suggesting he might be trapped. Could Scott be the one who unleashes him in our world?
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.