The First Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Is Larger Than Life

In the trailer, we see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoying life after "Avengers: Endgame," and it looks like he's taken full advantage of his role in saving the world. There are kids with Ant-Man backpacks and restaurant workers who admire him. Okay, they might just be confusing him with Spider-Man, but still.

Cassie has helped create a new device that sucks her, Janet, Hank, Scott, and Hope into the Quantum Realm. The group is stranded among bizarre creatures and a chaotic landscape. We see a brief shot of Bill Murray, but that's all we get of his mystery character. Shortly after seeing the group navigating the realm, we get a look at the one-on-one between Kang and Scott. Jonathan Majors carries the same menacing energy from "Loki" straight into "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." It looks like Kang is asking for help from Scott to get out of the Quantum Realm, suggesting he might be trapped. Could Scott be the one who unleashes him in our world?

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.