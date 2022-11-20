Dominique Thorne Wanted Riri Williams To Break Expectations

As the final theatrical release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had a lot of work to do. Not only did it need to follow up on everything that's happened in Wakanda since the Blip and work around the untimely death of the original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, but it also had to lay the groundwork for future MCU stories.

In keeping with that ethos, "Wakanda Forever" introduces the character of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Played by Dominique Thorne, Williams is a child prodigy whose genius outstrips even that of her MIT professors, and one of her inventions — a machine that can detect vibranium — becomes the inciting incident propelling much of the film's narrative engine. When the secretive underwater nation of Talokan, led by the mutant Namor (Tenoch Huerta) finds Williams' machine probing for vibranium near their waters, Namor seeks to apprehend and kill the young scientist, believing that her invention spells the beginning of the end for his secretive kingdom.

Thorne will reprise the role of Williams in the upcoming Disney+ series "Ironheart," so introducing the character in "Wakanda Forever" is reminiscent of how Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman were first introduced as Spider-Man and Black Panther in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" before they featured in their own solo films. "Ironheart" will see Thorne as Riri Williams as she builds a full version of her iconic Ironheart suit.

Since Riri Williams is a genius who builds Iron Man suits — something even Tony Stark doesn't accomplish until his middle ages — in her spare time between MIT classes, it was important to Thorne that she play the character in such a way as to subvert audience expectations of that archetype, as she elaborated in a new interview.