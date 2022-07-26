Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton Knows Exactly What She Wants For Cassie's MCU Future

More specifically, Kathryn Newton is hoping Kevin Feige and company are lining up an adaptation of one of the "Young Avengers" storylines from the pages of Marvel Comics. Given the clear influx of fresh faces and young heroes the MCU has seen in recent years, that would certainly seem to be where Marvel Studios is headed, though no official announcements have been made as to when, or if, a "Young Avengers" flick will happen. Likewise, the term "Young" was noticeably absent from the two "Avengers" projects for Phase 6 that Marvel announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Nonetheless, Newton made clear in comments to Screen Rant during the Con that she's as hopeful of the big screen team-up as anyone, stating, "It would be really great if they did the Young Avengers. I'm a fan of the Young Avengers." Newton went on to claim she's also excited about possible storylines for Cassie Lang in those films, particularly the character's friendship with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as certain romantic entanglements.

As for Newton's hopes for a superhero team-up, given the storylines and characters the Marvel team has planned for upcoming phases of the MCU, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the term "Young" were added to at least one of those upcoming "Avengers" movies once we get a little closer to the release dates. And if you know anything about Cassie Lang's place in the Marvel canon, you know her story is well worth exploring in its entirety.