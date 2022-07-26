Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton Knows Exactly What She Wants For Cassie's MCU Future
Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone. And fans' heads are likely still spinning from its days-long blitz of trailer drops, special guest appearances, and major announcements from every studio under the sun. That includes Marvel Studios, of course, who took over Hall H to lay out the next few years of blockbuster superhero content. A portion of that presentation was dedicated to news involving "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which will reportedly serve as the opening film of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (per IGN).
As is typically the case for such panels, the primary cast of "Quantumania" was on hand for the announcement, including franchise newcomer Kathryn Newton, who's taking over the role of Cassie Lang from Emma Fuhrmann. Newton, who made a big splash in the 2020 horror-comedy "Freaky," has been viewed by many as one of Hollywood's rising stars of late (per Elle), so her MCU debut is being met with more than a little bit of fanfare. It helps that she's almost certainly lining up for an extended MCU run, as Cassie aims to follow her dad, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), into the superhero biz. And if Newton has her way, Cassie will soon be saving the world alongside the next generation of super-powered people.
Newton wants a Young Avengers flick as much as the Marvel fandom does
More specifically, Kathryn Newton is hoping Kevin Feige and company are lining up an adaptation of one of the "Young Avengers" storylines from the pages of Marvel Comics. Given the clear influx of fresh faces and young heroes the MCU has seen in recent years, that would certainly seem to be where Marvel Studios is headed, though no official announcements have been made as to when, or if, a "Young Avengers" flick will happen. Likewise, the term "Young" was noticeably absent from the two "Avengers" projects for Phase 6 that Marvel announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
Nonetheless, Newton made clear in comments to Screen Rant during the Con that she's as hopeful of the big screen team-up as anyone, stating, "It would be really great if they did the Young Avengers. I'm a fan of the Young Avengers." Newton went on to claim she's also excited about possible storylines for Cassie Lang in those films, particularly the character's friendship with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as certain romantic entanglements.
As for Newton's hopes for a superhero team-up, given the storylines and characters the Marvel team has planned for upcoming phases of the MCU, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the term "Young" were added to at least one of those upcoming "Avengers" movies once we get a little closer to the release dates. And if you know anything about Cassie Lang's place in the Marvel canon, you know her story is well worth exploring in its entirety.