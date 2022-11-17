Former Marvel Artist's Wild Idea That Made It Into Avengers: Infinity War - Exclusive

Anthony Francisco said he "came up with a bunch of ideas" for "Infinity War," and one of the big sequences he figured Anthony and Joe Russo would never use actually ended up materializing before his eyes the first time he screened the film.

"One that really stuck that I didn't know would — because I know the Russos and they like things a little more on the realistic side — was when I had Thanos break up the moon and had it rain down [on Iron Man and some of the other Avengers]. That was my idea and they actually put in," Francisco recalled for Looper. "I didn't know they put it in until I watched the movie, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, they liked it!' In terms of that movie, [those are] the big moments are the ones I got to work on, but not all the characters. I technically didn't get to really dive deep into how they maneuver their way through their art. However, I did also come up with the initial idea for time travel for 'Endgame.'"

Francisco left Marvel in 2021 to begin his work on Creature Chronicles." You can see his previous MCU designs on his studio's website, as well as his Twitter and Instagram accounts.