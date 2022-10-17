Former Marvel Concept Artist Discusses Why His Creations Of Baby Groot And The Dora Milaje Are So Important To Him - Exclusive

There's a lot of thought that goes into the design of a character, including the symbolic meaning behind everything Anthony Francisco designs. As such, various aspects of the costume and weapons of the members of the Dora Milaje each have a background.

"Okoye's Dora Milaje uniform is more traditional, so she is more balanced and that is why her design is more symmetrical," Francisco explained. "However, Nakia's Dora Milaje uniform is asymmetrical with round weapons. I also designed it to symbolize that she is not that rigid and open to new ideas and technology."

Even Nakia's shoulder piece, which Francisco said was nicknamed "armadillo armor," has a story behind it. "I wanted to pretend that piece of technology resembled medieval armor because they would go on outreaches across the world and were given it as a gift, and in turn, they made that piece into a knight's armor," Francisco said. "I liked to imagine if Wakanda was the hub of warfare, they also could have influenced the Samurai armor, and this is also why I used that as an inspiration."

The Dora Milaje will be back in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which includes another character Francisco designed — the classic Marvel Comics character Namor.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters on November 11. Anthony Francisco is currently working on his new multimedia project, "Creature Chronicles."