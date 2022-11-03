Baby Groot's Designer Anthony Francisco Explains The Personal Inspiration Behind The Classic MCU Character - Exclusive

As a senior artist with Marvel Studios' Visual Development Department for nearly nine years, Anthony Francisco had the life-changing opportunity to design the look for several key characters and scenes in the MCU. As such, Francisco's influences are spread throughout several chapters in Marvel's sprawling superhero saga, including three "Thor" films, "The Avengers" chapters "Infinity War" and "Endgame," the first two "Ant-Man" films, and its upcoming threequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

In addition, Francisco designed the look of Dora Milaje — the fierce group of female warriors — for "Black Panther" and conceptualized the look of the legendary Marvel character Namor, the chief nemesis in the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." But no design is closer to Francisco's heart than Baby Groot for "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2."

Francisco's work with Marvel began in 2014 on the blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy" for writer-director James Gunn. Of course, one of the most emotional moments in the film comes when the giant tree-like alien, Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), sacrifices himself to save his fellow Guardians. All was not lost, though, as a stick limb from Groot was nurtured to grow into a new version of the character, and in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," Francisco's design concept of a young version of Groot — appropriately dubbed "Baby Groot" — materialized on the big screen. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Francisco revealed that he didn't have to look any further than his own home to find inspiration to create the beloved character.