How Former MCU Artist Anthony Francisco's Creature Chronicles Multiverse Differs From The MCU And DCEU - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Anthony Francisco said his multiverse is different from other comic book movie multiverses in that it draws heavily from his heritage in the Philippines. Francisco was also often inspired by his Filipino roots in creating his designs for the MCU, including the Dora Milaje — the fearless group of female warriors in "Black Panther" — as well as the legendary Marvel Comics underwater character Namor in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Perhaps no design is closer to Francisco, though, than Baby Groot, whom the concept artist modeled after his young son.

As far as multiverses go, the MCU and DCEU have pulled together existing characters from their canon of comic books to create larger overall narratives involving alternate universes. The "Creature Chronicles" is different, Francisco said, in the way it combines his love for science fiction — his personal favorites are "Alien" and "Predator" — and inspiration from his cultural roots.

"I was thinking of how space is so vast, and I know I love science [fiction], that maybe this could be the way to set a multiverse up by pulling from my Filipino roots — where 7,100 islands in the Philippines is the place that seems to be the birth of the universe," Francisco told Looper. "Each of these islands have their portals into the different worlds you would be in, and the Etrigans, who manage this place, are being hunted by this other alien race when things go awry."