Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Artist Discusses The Symbolism Behind Namor's Design - Exclusive

For former Marvel Studios Senior Visual Development artist Anthony Francisco, designing the classic Marvel Comics character Namor for his MCU debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" came with a detour. Since the MCU has altered Namor's comic book origin from the depths of Atlantis to the underwater kingdom of Talocan in the film, Francisco would have to redesign the look of the character.

The concept artist took a deep dive into unchartered territory, where his studies would take him through the history of Mesoamerica to conceptualize Wakanda's biggest threat yet.

Director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" takes place in the aftermath of the loss of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). The deep resonance of Boseman's loss was felt in the teaser for the film last summer — where the denizens of Wakanda are shown mourning T'Challa — while the new trailer introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his Talocan followers as a looming threat to the South African nation.

Francisco, who previously designed the Dora Milaje — the fierce group of Wakandan women warriors in "Black Panther" — sat down in an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss the creative process that went into his design of Namor and the symbolism he incorporated into the character.