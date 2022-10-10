﻿Former MCU Concept Artist Anthony Francisco Reveals The Inspirations Behind His Designs - Exclusive Interview

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" is coming up, which I know you did some designs for. How do you think James Gunn's filmmaking sensibilities have changed from the first film to the third film? A goal of any great artist is to grow and evolve with each piece of their work. Have you sensed that at all with what James has done from the first film to the upcoming third film?

James Gunn always has his style and that is that he really a strong voice. I can't really say too much about the project aside from the stuff that's already gotten out there. There's some surprising stuff ... that was my last project at Marvel and it's very interesting that it ends his "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie series.

Since James Gunn has said, too, that this is it for the iteration of these Guardians, are you going through a mourning period already since this project — particularly with Baby Groot and Teen Groot — since they are a reflection of your personal life?

That's true. Because of the fast pace of work — we're on two to three projects at the same time — there's no time to mourn until you watch the movie and see how everything comes together. That is the conclusion period with every show, but you move on to the next one. I think about how it was an end to an era when Iron Man passed away [in "Avengers: Endgame"]. "Endgame" became like the "end" for me. It felt like that. Then, there's a new beginning with the series on Disney + ... I worked on a few of those too [including "WandaVision"].

It was a hard decision to leave Marvel even though I had this opportunity to do my own IP. I almost wanted to do the stories within the Marvel Universe, even though they're not my characters, but my stories could be there. I wanted to see how far I could get within Marvel.

Certain things didn't work out the way it should have been, and then I got opportunity with "Creature Chronicles." It was great timing because now there's a new experience I can have and then start building another skill set of directing stories and even producing. That's a new adventure for me and hopefully, and we're off to a good start with "Creature Chronicles."

I'm about to also direct my first short film. It deals with Filipino folklore and my two kids. They are all inspirational things for me. My kids are going to be in my film. It's funny. I wanted to see them be together and act, and it's going to be exciting. There are a lot of cool people on board for this one. That's what I'm going to share with everyone once it's done.

Am I mourning the loss of something? The cycle still goes through and I'm like, "I appreciate the time I have on Earth and I want to make sure I make the best of it." I try not to mourn too much.

Just celebrate.

Celebrate. Yes.