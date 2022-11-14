Guardians Of The Galaxy's Concept Artist Teases The Wildest Versions Of Ego We Never Got To See - Exclusive

Discussing his wilder designs that didn't make the cut for an MCU film — and Francisco told Looper that there were several — he said, "one of the big ones was Ego, because he has a certain type of look, almost like a Buck Rogers-retro pulp comic book-type look."

"It went from that to more of a plant-like look to, 'Or is he the whole planet?' Once we found out who the actor playing him was going to be, that's when things got a little bit clearer," Francisco said.

Francisco — whose MCU work also includes "Black Panther" (where he designed the look of Dora Milaje) and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (where he conceptualized Namor's new design) — said that when designing Ego (see different versions above), he considered the character's origin.

"I also did some cowboy-looking versions of him and one with a sailor feeling, because he sails across the universe, right? Every design has to have that kind of background," Francisco recalled. "I was thinking he was like Han Solo, so I made him look like a space cowboy. In the end, he looked more like a spaceman, I guess. I can't even explain it, but it seems very drastic. It took eight months to slowly get to the point where we were running out of time and we had to decide. James Gunn had to decide."

Francisco left Marvel Studios in late 2021 and embarked on a voyage to a multiverse of his own making with his new multimedia project "Creature Chronicles."

Readers can follow Francisco's work on the "Creature Chronicles" website and see his previous MCU designs on his studio's website, as well as his Twitter and Instagram accounts.