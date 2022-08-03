James Gunn Puts His Foot Down On Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Frenzy
It's been nearly a decade since "Guardians of the Galaxy" took the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the far reaches of the galaxy, and the MCU has never quite been the same. After so much time, it's almost easy to forget, but adapting the blissfully irreverent tale of interstellar outcasts was once a major gamble for MCU bosses as the comic books that inspired the film were relatively obscure even among Marvel diehards. And yes, those same bosses gambled even bigger in hiring little-known cult filmmaker James Gunn to write and direct the film.
Of course, those gambles paid off big time, with Gunn's rollicking take on "Guardians of the Galaxy" becoming a critical and commercial hit. Indeed, a wide array of critics and general audiences likened the film to a game-changing work of pop art. In more recent years, Adam Chitwood of Collider even gifted the film a generous label, calling it "one of the most influential films of the 21st century."
Since its release, "Guardians of the Galaxy" has become a legit fan favorite in the increasingly vast MCU canon, spawning a sequel, a holiday special, and a trilogy capper. Perhaps more than any MCU film to date, "Guardians of the Galaxy" has also proven beyond fruitful for viewers on the hunt for Marvel-tinged Easter eggs, thanks in no small part to Gunn's personal, and ever-playful social media interactions with fans on the matter over the years. But in a recent post, Gunn made clear that's all about to stop. Here's why.
Gunn has a pretty good reason for pausing his part in the ongoing Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg hunt
James Gunn recently took to Twitter to announce that he'll no longer be playing the Easter egg game with fans in regards to "Guardians of the Galaxy." In his post, Gunn wrote, "I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in 'GotG Vol 1' until after 'Vol 3' is released because I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of 'Vol 3' if by some chance someone gets the whole thing."
As a quick refresher, Gunn has been exceedingly candid about the fact that there's one big Easter egg in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" that fans have yet to fully flesh out. Though one YouTuber reportedly came close to discovering the final "Guardians" Easter egg in 2020, they apparently just missed the mark, and Gunn has been daring fans to finally put the pieces together ever since. However, Gunn's statement makes clear that there will be no official unveiling of that mythic egg until after the 2023 release of the third film in the trilogy. And as it is, Gunn might be wise to keep it hidden as his Twitter post clearly implies it could spoil a major plot point in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Initial reactions on Twitter find fans appreciative of Gunn's care in ensuring that those who wish to avoid spoilers are able to do so. But one can only imagine the post will renew efforts to finally crack that infamous Easter egg — even if fans will now have to wait until after May 5, 2023, to know for sure if they actually found it.