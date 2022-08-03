James Gunn Puts His Foot Down On Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Frenzy

It's been nearly a decade since "Guardians of the Galaxy" took the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the far reaches of the galaxy, and the MCU has never quite been the same. After so much time, it's almost easy to forget, but adapting the blissfully irreverent tale of interstellar outcasts was once a major gamble for MCU bosses as the comic books that inspired the film were relatively obscure even among Marvel diehards. And yes, those same bosses gambled even bigger in hiring little-known cult filmmaker James Gunn to write and direct the film.

Of course, those gambles paid off big time, with Gunn's rollicking take on "Guardians of the Galaxy" becoming a critical and commercial hit. Indeed, a wide array of critics and general audiences likened the film to a game-changing work of pop art. In more recent years, Adam Chitwood of Collider even gifted the film a generous label, calling it "one of the most influential films of the 21st century."

Since its release, "Guardians of the Galaxy" has become a legit fan favorite in the increasingly vast MCU canon, spawning a sequel, a holiday special, and a trilogy capper. Perhaps more than any MCU film to date, "Guardians of the Galaxy" has also proven beyond fruitful for viewers on the hunt for Marvel-tinged Easter eggs, thanks in no small part to Gunn's personal, and ever-playful social media interactions with fans on the matter over the years. But in a recent post, Gunn made clear that's all about to stop. Here's why.