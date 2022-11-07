How Loki Almost Looked Totally Different In Thor: Ragnarok, According To Marvel Concept Artist Anthony Francisco - Exclusive

Recalling his tenure as a senior artist in Marvel's Visual Development department, Francisco said that his designs for Loki in "Thor: Ragnarok" were originally quite different because of what director Taika Waititi had envisioned for the character.

"Loki in 'Thor: Ragnarok' started off looking like a Viking, because Taika Waititi really wanted him to feel more masculine and more modeled after Norse God mythology," Francisco said. "I had fur on him, and he looked like he was a warrior and not as androgynous looking. We ended up with him looking like he did in Sakaar and still keeping some elements from Asgard."

Unlike Francisco's designs of Baby Groot and the Dora Milaje for "Black Panther," his task of giving Loki a makeover initially concerned him because the character's look was well-established in previous films. "It was amazing that I got to design him brand new, because [Marvel's former head and co-founder of Visual Development] Charlie Wen had an amazing designer for Loki previously, and that was worrying me a little bit because I had to design Loki's look for 'Thor Ragnarok,'" Francisco recalled. "Since Taika said, 'I want a brand new one,' I went ahead, and it was awesome. I'm glad that he allowed me to do that."

Waititi is known for the vibrant, colorful flair he brought to the MCU with his "Thor" movies, and Francisco's unused designs for "Ragnarok" are reflections of that. "Loki had a lot of wild designs with different colors, and I published some of them on my Instagram account," Francisco said. "There's the banana suit one where the costume is yellow, and then there's one where it's multiple colors, but I don't think I put that out. It's really terrible because I was trying to do something different with it."

MCU fans will soon be able to see Francisco's design for Marvel legend Namor in the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." In addition to his work on "Creature Chronicles," you can follow Anthony Francisco's work at his website, as well as his Twitter and Instagram accounts.