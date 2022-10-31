Cristin Milioti Cast As Sofia Falcone In HBO Max's The Penguin
It's no secret that fans were very excited to hear the news that Colin Farrell's well-crafted Oswald Cobblepot persona from the critically-acclaimed DC film "The Batman" would make a triumphant return in a spinoff show on HBO Max. While the full cast list has yet to be released for "The Penguin," it has been confirmed that Cristin Milioti has joined the HBO Max series to star alongside Farrell.
"The Penguin" will take place right where the movie "The Batman" left off, and now that Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is out of the picture, the city drowning in chaos thanks to The Riddler (Paul Dano) is fair game for anyone to make a play for the throne. While Matt Reeves, director of "The Batman," won't be directing the crime drama, Farrell has confirmed that the talented filmmaker is heavily involved in the creative process (via Entertainment Tonight). There are many things fans would love to see in the exciting spinoff, including more about the rivalry and relationship with Cobblepot's dead former boss, Falcone. And now it seems fans may have an idea of how that might play out during the limited series.
Milioti will play the daughter of Carmine Falcone in The Batman spinoff series
According to Deadline, actress Cristin Milioti will play the daughter of Carmine Falcone, Sofia, in the HBO Max spinoff series. The report indicates that the criminal heiress is going head-to-head with Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) for the right to run the lucrative criminal underworld in Gotham City.
Fans will recognize the actor from her time as Tracy McConnell, aka the infamous mother on "How I Met Your Mother," but she has done a lot since making a name for herself in the well-received sitcom. The gifted star has made her presence known in the realm of cinema in flicks such as "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Palm Springs." Regarding the small screen, Milioti has headlined heavy hitters such as Peacock's "The Resort" and the HBO Max sci-fi series "Made For Love." And she is no stranger to the crime drama genre, having appeared in "The Sopranos" and the FX series "Fargo." But "The Batman" spinoff will be her first time playing a criminal empress on the rise.
With the cast starting to come together, it is only a matter of time before production starts. Farrell did say he believes they will begin shooting "The Batman" spinoff sometime at the beginning of 2023, and he also mentioned that "The Penguin" script was "so good. It was so tasty." Between the casting news and the story endorsement, there is no denying there are numerous reasons for fans to get excited about the HBO Max limited series.