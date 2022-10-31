Cristin Milioti Cast As Sofia Falcone In HBO Max's The Penguin

According to Deadline, actress Cristin Milioti will play the daughter of Carmine Falcone, Sofia, in the HBO Max spinoff series. The report indicates that the criminal heiress is going head-to-head with Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) for the right to run the lucrative criminal underworld in Gotham City.

Fans will recognize the actor from her time as Tracy McConnell, aka the infamous mother on "How I Met Your Mother," but she has done a lot since making a name for herself in the well-received sitcom. The gifted star has made her presence known in the realm of cinema in flicks such as "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Palm Springs." Regarding the small screen, Milioti has headlined heavy hitters such as Peacock's "The Resort" and the HBO Max sci-fi series "Made For Love." And she is no stranger to the crime drama genre, having appeared in "The Sopranos" and the FX series "Fargo." But "The Batman" spinoff will be her first time playing a criminal empress on the rise.

With the cast starting to come together, it is only a matter of time before production starts. Farrell did say he believes they will begin shooting "The Batman" spinoff sometime at the beginning of 2023, and he also mentioned that "The Penguin" script was "so good. It was so tasty." Between the casting news and the story endorsement, there is no denying there are numerous reasons for fans to get excited about the HBO Max limited series.