HBO Max's The Penguin Spin-Off Series Will Pick Up Where The Batman Left Off

During a recent interview with Extra, "The Penguin" star Colin Farrell revealed some key details about his upcoming limited series. Perhaps most crucially, the show will start approximately one week after the end of "The Batman," right after Gotham has been flooded, thanks to the Riddler's (Paul Dano) master plan. "I read the first script of the first episode, and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office," Farrell said. "Even that alone, when I read it, I was like, 'Oh, Jesus!'"

Fans who are looking for information related to the feel of the show are also in luck. Farrell also sat down with Collider and informed them that "The Penguin" would be a uniquely odd type of show. "I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang-up of Oz," he said. Beyond that, the actor also teased about the length of the series. "So yeah, it'll be, I think, six or eight hours."

It's pretty clear that there's been a lot of work and time put into ensuring that "The Penguin" operates in the same dark, gothic world that Matt Reeves constructed in "The Batman." The fact that it also takes place only a week after the events of said film is an exciting choice as well, and it'll give fans a first look into Gotham since the jaw-dropping end of the latest iteration of the Caped Crusader.