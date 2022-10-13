HBO Max's The Penguin Spin-Off Series Will Pick Up Where The Batman Left Off
"The Batman" proved a solid success story for DC, grossing around $770 million worldwide (per The Numbers). It also led to HBO Max ordering a spin-off limited series called "The Penguin" that centers around the eponymous character, who is portrayed by Colin Farrell in the film and upcoming series (per Deadline). "The Batman" director Matt Reeves has described the show as an exploration into the character's rise to the top of the criminal underground, taking place after "The Batman."
Still, exact plot details and timeline information have remained mostly unclear since its announcement. This is especially so for exactly how long after the events of "The Batman" the show will take place. However, thanks to some recent revelations by those involved in the show, fans now have a better idea of what will be happening in "The Penguin" and when it will occur. And, as it turns out, the series picks up not long after the film.
The Penguin takes place nearly a week after The Batman
During a recent interview with Extra, "The Penguin" star Colin Farrell revealed some key details about his upcoming limited series. Perhaps most crucially, the show will start approximately one week after the end of "The Batman," right after Gotham has been flooded, thanks to the Riddler's (Paul Dano) master plan. "I read the first script of the first episode, and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office," Farrell said. "Even that alone, when I read it, I was like, 'Oh, Jesus!'"
Fans who are looking for information related to the feel of the show are also in luck. Farrell also sat down with Collider and informed them that "The Penguin" would be a uniquely odd type of show. "I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang-up of Oz," he said. Beyond that, the actor also teased about the length of the series. "So yeah, it'll be, I think, six or eight hours."
It's pretty clear that there's been a lot of work and time put into ensuring that "The Penguin" operates in the same dark, gothic world that Matt Reeves constructed in "The Batman." The fact that it also takes place only a week after the events of said film is an exciting choice as well, and it'll give fans a first look into Gotham since the jaw-dropping end of the latest iteration of the Caped Crusader.