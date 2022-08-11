Thirteen Lives' Colin Farrell Tells Us When The Penguin HBO Max Series Starts Filming - Exclusive

It feels like Colin Farrell is everywhere on screen in 2022. He's played a mournful father trying to save his family's dying robot in "After Yang" and the heroic cave diver John Volanthen in "Thirteen Lives." He reunites with writer-director Martin McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson from "In Bruges" for "The Banshees of Inisherin" this fall. The performance of Farrell's the most people have seen this year, however, is the one where he's least recognizable: under an extreme amount of prosthetic makeup as villainous gangster Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin in "The Batman."

Farrell's Penguin was a secondary antagonist in Matt Reeves' three-hour superhero epic, but he stole the show whenever he was on screen. If everything goes according to plan, the Penguin will be getting his own spin-off series on HBO Max. Looper got the chance to speak with Farrell as part of a press interview for "Thirteen Lives" (now streaming on Prime Video), and he told us the plan for when the Penguin series will start filming.