The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Under The Sicilian Sun

As a character in the second season of "The White Lotus" astutely points out, there's so much content these days, but that certainly hasn't diminished this series' popularity as its sophomore effort gets started. After the first season aired in the summer of 2021, written and crafted by writer, actor, director, and former "Survivor" contestant Mike White, "The White Lotus" was an immediate hit, setting a dark, messy murder mystery against the glossy, enviable world of a luxury resort in Hawaii.

Originally a limited series, "The White Lotus" became such an undeniable hit that White and HBO saw fit to keep the story going, transforming the original outing into an anthology series that visits different locations of the fictional, uber-expensive White Lotus resort chain. This time, we find our cast of undeniably weird and potentially suspicious characters in Sicily along the coast, transporting White's newest story to an entirely different continent.

In the premiere's opening, which takes place one week before the series really starts, Daphne (a delightful Meghann Fahy) tells two fellow resort goers — played by Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley, friends of White's from their season of "Survivor" — that the White Lotus is incredible, only to discover one floating body during her last swim at the resort. (According to a resort employee, it's not the only one.) Here's what happens with each set of characters in the season premiere of "The White Lotus," as well as where the show can go from here.