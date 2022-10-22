The White Lotus Season 2 Boasts Early Cameos From Former Survivor Contestants

"The White Lotus," HBO's dramedy that chronicles the adventures of the guests and employees at a fancy resort in Hawaii, was a surprise hit. Per HBO Max, Mike White's series became the streaming service's most-watched show upon its release, earning heaps of critical acclaim in the process. "The White Lotus" was also a big hit at this year's Emmys, earning a total of 20 nominations and winning 10 awards.

"The White Lotus" Season 2 was confirmed last year and White and it's set to arrive at the end of this month (per Cosmopolitan). Season 2 will take place on a Sicilian resort and revolve around new characters, but some familiar faces from will return. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will reprise their roles as Tanya McQuoid and Greg, respectively, while Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy are among the newcomers.

However, Mike White's reality TV show past has also informed Season 2, as the creator confirmed that the upcoming installment features cameos from some "Survivor" contestants.