The White Lotus Season 2 Boasts Early Cameos From Former Survivor Contestants
"The White Lotus," HBO's dramedy that chronicles the adventures of the guests and employees at a fancy resort in Hawaii, was a surprise hit. Per HBO Max, Mike White's series became the streaming service's most-watched show upon its release, earning heaps of critical acclaim in the process. "The White Lotus" was also a big hit at this year's Emmys, earning a total of 20 nominations and winning 10 awards.
"The White Lotus" Season 2 was confirmed last year and White and it's set to arrive at the end of this month (per Cosmopolitan). Season 2 will take place on a Sicilian resort and revolve around new characters, but some familiar faces from will return. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will reprise their roles as Tanya McQuoid and Greg, respectively, while Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy are among the newcomers.
However, Mike White's reality TV show past has also informed Season 2, as the creator confirmed that the upcoming installment features cameos from some "Survivor" contestants.
The White Lotus Season 2 will bring in some Survivor stars
Mike White has a myriad of talents, but "The White Lotus" creator knows reality TV. He appeared on "Survivor" back in 2018, which was a dream come true for White as he's a long-time fan of the reality series. However, "The White Lotus" Season 2 will see him take that fandom to the next level, according to the showrunner.
"We had some 'Survivor' contestants make cameos in that very first scene," he revealed to Variety. While he didn't reveal which contestants are slated to appear on "The White Lotus," he did state that the reality series has influenced aspects of the new season. "There's definitely some 'Survivor' weaved into the show, that's for sure."
Of course, fans of "The White Lotus" can expect other surprises, too. Per Variety, actress Meghann Fahy described Season 2 as "action-packed," as well as "sexier" and "more sinister right off the bat."