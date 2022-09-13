The Emmy-Winning Creator Of The White Lotus Is A Serial Reality TV Competitor

Mike White has a very long resume that proves he's quite a versatile person. Per IMDb, he composed music for "School of Rock," which he also co-produced, and he's directed, produced, and written for numerous projects, including "Nacho Libre," "Freaks and Geeks," "Dawson's Creek" and Enlightened." But he's also shown up on two reality shows.

White first appeared on "Survivor" during the show's 37th season. He managed to make it all the way to the end, playing a friendly, low-key sort of game that kept him under the radar. During the final vote, he ended up losing to Nick Wilson, whose strategic game garnered stronger favor with their fellow competitors.

In an interview with The New Yorker, White stressed that he joined "Survivor" not in an ironic way, but rather as a committed fan of the reality show. "'Survivor' is the only show I really devotedly watch, even though I get frustrated with it," he told the outlet. "Part of my job and my way of life is studying people and analyzing motivation and character. I still feel like, even on the most contrived reality show, the people are human and they're more interesting than some of the most well-scripted drama."

After his time on "Survivor," White was then eliminated in eighth place during Season 14 of "The Amazing Race." He competed as a team with his father, Mel White, on the program, and the duo became popular for their camaraderie and likable nature. From racing around the world to winning an Emmy, that's quite the career.