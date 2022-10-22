Theo James Promises A Very Different White Lotus For Season 2 Thanks To The New Setting

English actor Theo James (the "Divergent" series) recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect from the new installment of "The White Lotus." James stated, "The Italian of it, the location of it, changes what it is existentially. It's about the clash of Americana meets European meets Sicilian and Italian." The actor then shared how this dynamic would play out amongst the characters, saying, "It's about sexual politics, it's heavily about gender and gender roles. Obviously they were peppered in but they were different themes in the first season, whereas I think this season those are the predominant themes and Mike tackles them in the way he does so well. It's funny but it's also quite hyper-political and very rich in social satire."

This matches comments showrunner Mike White has made about the new season in terms of what themes could be explored. In an August 2022 interview with Deadline, he said, "It definitely feels like 'White Lotus'; the theme is different. It's not about power dynamics, more men and women and sexual politics." With these revelations, fans of the program should prepare themselves for more social satire, new and uniquely absurd situations, and another round of incredible acting.