Here's Your First Look At The Crown Season 5

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many people have wondered what Netflix's "The Crown" will look like now that its real-life inspiration is no longer with us. And with only two seasons supposedly left in Peter Morgan's creative tank, the anticipation for what's to come on the critically-acclaimed TV show couldn't be any higher. Knowing this, Netflix and its companion site TUDUM decided to offer up a small taste of the highly-anticipated 5th season — due out November 9 — in the form of some production photos, which offer up an incredible glimpse at Imelda Staunton as the queen and a number of other stunning portrayals, including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Back in September, it was reported that Season 6 of "The Crown" would be taking a production pause in wake of the queen's death. "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan told Deadline. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too." Netflix reportedly had an emergency plan in place for the Queen's eventual passing. Season 5 was finished earlier this year and is expected to be released without a hitch.

As for what to expect in the fifth chapter, "The Crown" is slated to tell the tumultuous tale of the royal family's reign in the 1990s, which was littered with controversies. The 6th season will reportedly cover Princess Diana's death and the lives of her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But for now, all eyes are on Season 5, with TUDUM releasing its very first look at the returning series online on Friday, October 14.