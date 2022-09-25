Netflix Has Finally Announced The Premiere Date For The Crown Season 5

The award-winning Netflix drama "The Crown" has been on many people's mind since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with viewers interested in learning what the next season of the show may include, particularly as they look for another way to honor and mourn the Queen's legacy. "The Crown" follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her marriage to Phillip, Duke of Edenborough in 1947 through to more recent times in the 21st century. The show completed four seasons since it began in 2016, but has had a bigger gap since the pandemic, with filming for Season 5 beginning in late 2021.

That said, the death of the real-life Elizabeth has meant a further delay before the show returns. With the premiere of Season 5 of the show possibly on the horizon — the show's creator, Peter Morgan, announced that the production of the show would take a pause out of respect for the Royal Family (per Deadline). Morgan was no stranger to writing about Queen Elizabeth II even before "The Crown," having penned the Oscar winning movie "The Queen" in 2006, and following her death, he wrote "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect."

Now, during TUDUM 2022, Netflix has finally clarified just when Season 5 of "The Crown" will premiere.