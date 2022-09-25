Netflix Has Finally Announced The Premiere Date For The Crown Season 5
The award-winning Netflix drama "The Crown" has been on many people's mind since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with viewers interested in learning what the next season of the show may include, particularly as they look for another way to honor and mourn the Queen's legacy. "The Crown" follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her marriage to Phillip, Duke of Edenborough in 1947 through to more recent times in the 21st century. The show completed four seasons since it began in 2016, but has had a bigger gap since the pandemic, with filming for Season 5 beginning in late 2021.
That said, the death of the real-life Elizabeth has meant a further delay before the show returns. With the premiere of Season 5 of the show possibly on the horizon — the show's creator, Peter Morgan, announced that the production of the show would take a pause out of respect for the Royal Family (per Deadline). Morgan was no stranger to writing about Queen Elizabeth II even before "The Crown," having penned the Oscar winning movie "The Queen" in 2006, and following her death, he wrote "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect."
Now, during TUDUM 2022, Netflix has finally clarified just when Season 5 of "The Crown" will premiere.
Season 5 of The Crown will premiere in early November
While Netflix didn't drop any behind the scenes video or an actual trailer for Season 5 of "The Crown," the streamer did finally announce its premiere date, and it is closer than you'd think. In fact, Season 5 of "The Crown" is set to premiere its 10-episode season on November 9, 2022.
The premiere date is right in line with previous seasons, which all premiered between either in November or December of previous years. Season 5 of the show will include an entirely new cast due to the timeline jumping forward quite a bit from where things left off in Season 4: This time around, Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from the popular Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce will step into the role of Prince Phillip in his later years. And taking over the roles of Prince Charles and Princess Diana will be Dominic West (known for his role in "The Affair") and Elizabeth Debicki (Kat from "Tenet").
Season 5 will most likely be the beginning of the final arc of the show, which begins during a very turbulent time for the Royal Family in the 1990s.