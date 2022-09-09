Queen Elizabeth II's Death Has Created Complete TV Chaos

Buckingham Palace announced on September 8 that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. While millions continue to mourn the loss of the queen, professionals, organizations, and even fictional characters entrenched in the Commonwealth's culture have shared their condolences.

Shortly after the announcement, the Paddington Bear Twitter account shared a heartfelt tribute to the queen. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the stewards of the James Bond franchise, also honored the late monarch by sharing photos of her meeting the various 007s throughout the years (via Twitter). It's impossible to deny the reign the queen has held over pop culture, both in the United Kingdom, her over 50 Commonwealth countries, and the world as a whole. The queen died at the age of 96 and all eyes were on television news when the announcement broke.

Buckingham Palace has had a plan in place for the queen's death for several years. Dubbed "Operation London Bridge" (via Business Insider), the not-so-secret plans intricately highlighted the events and proceedings in place. However, as prepared in general as everyone might have been, when the moment arrived, it did cause chaos for TV networks around the world as they rushed to accommodate the announcement and its aftermath.