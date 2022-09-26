Netflix's The Crown Gets A New Demand From The Real Royal Family

Peter Morgan's award-winning historical drama "The Crown" has become nothing short of a streaming phenomenon since arriving on Netflix in November of 2016, and it's not hard to figure out why. The program provides fascinating yet, naturally, somewhat fictionalized insight into the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy in Seasons 1 and 2, Olivia Colman in Seasons 3 and 4, Imelda Staunton in Season 5). It covers landmark political events and personal issues within the Royal Family as well, amounting to no shortage of historically-based entertainment for audiences around the world to enjoy.

Despite how popular "The Crown" has grown throughout its streaming run, not everyone is a fan of what it has to offer — specifically its depiction of the queen and her relatives. Unsurprisingly, some of the loudest critics have come from Buckingham Palace itself, who've taken exception to its portrayal of certain individuals, events, and more over the years (via Telegraph UK). Nevertheless, the program has trudged on and continues filling out the timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's life, not-so-carefully walking the line between fact and fiction all the while.

As the fifth and second to last season of "The Crown" heads toward its highly-anticipated premiere, the Royal Family has demanded a change for the impending batch of episodes. Here's what they'd like the show to include.