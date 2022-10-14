Halloween Ends Star Andi Matichak On Concluding The Story - Exclusive Interview

It's interesting how that metaphor for trauma has been sustained over these three movies. Is that something that appealed to you from the start, that there was a lot more that they were trying to say with these films?

Yes. I love that it wasn't something that was heavy-handed, either. It's something that naturally emerged as they tried to truthfully write these characters. That has been the pleasure of it all — it wasn't like they went out to be like, "Let's make a trilogy about trauma." It just so happened that it's laced throughout because that's what reality would be. You can't bundle up your trauma and put it in a drawer and pretend like it never happened. It's still there, and it's going to surface in many different ways at many different times. It's interesting to see where we fall in the unraveling of that in this film with both Allyson and Laurie.

You have a lot more direct, one-on-one interaction with Jamie Lee Curtis in this film. What was it like to work with her so much, and what did you take away from the whole experience?

We were able to settle in and be present with each other. We had a lot of rehearsal time as well, which was important for the film and for their relationship and their arc. The relationship between Allyson and Laurie is incredibly layered and incredibly complex, and you see it get tested throughout this. Allyson very much is a mirror to Laurie in a way from the 1978 film. That's part of the reason why they understand each other, and that's also a reason why they butt heads in a huge way.

Getting to work with Jamie and craft these relationships with her, I learned so much about the process and about the approach. [I learned] also about being open to trying [one thing] and then switching gears completely and doing the same scene a completely different way, then seeing what works and basically taking everything apart so you can rebuild it together, which is really special.