Jamie Lee Curtis' Eyebrow-Raising Remark About Halloween Ends Puts Fans On Notice

It comes from a video interview with Bloody Disgusting, in which Jamie Lee Curtis talks about what to expect from the upcoming "Halloween Ends." And the most interesting part of her remarks have to do with the movie's actual plot.

"It's a movie about a final reckoning ... between Laurie and Michael," teases Curtis, confirming what most fans had probably assumed about the film all along. But not so fast, she says: "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Laurie doesn't see Michael coming."

Laurie having "moved on" from the threat of Michael Myers would be a big departure from both "Halloween" and "Halloween Kills," a distinction that Curtis elaborates on in her comments. "And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl." A "street brawl" between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers will probably be worth the price of admission alone. But Curtis adds a tantalizing detail about "this other character [Laurie] is concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael."

Who could this other character be? Another threat? Or a loved one? Curtis isn't telling. But she does share some juicy intel about the opening sequence of "Halloween Kills" that should please fans of the franchise:

"The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense."

"Halloween Ends" hits theaters and Peacock on October 14, 2022.