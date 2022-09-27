Final Halloween Ends Trailer Draws A Cynical Reaction From Fans

The air is cold, and the screams of Haddonfield are cutting through the neighborhood like a freshly drawn kitchen knife, which can only mean one thing. It's that time of the year again for stab-happy chappy Michael Myers to go on another killing spree. Still, with this being the final chapter in David Gordon Green's legacy trilogy, there's a chance that "Halloween Ends" might be his last, especially if Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has anything to do about it. Then again, maybe not.

Set four years after the events of "Halloween Kills," Laurie is even more bent on ending Myers' reign of terror after he took the life of her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer). Returning to have another go and finish what he started all those years ago, Laurie is in Myers' cold black sights once again, as well as anyone stupid enough to get in his way. While some fans might be hyped for this trilogy's closing chapter, there are two glaring issues that many refuse to ignore.