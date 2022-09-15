David Gordon Green Reveals Where Fans Will Catch Up With Laurie Strode In Halloween Ends

Horror movie fans are chomping at the bit in excitement for the conclusion of the "Halloween" franchise with the 2022 release, "Halloween Ends." The film wraps up the story of the boogeyman Michael Myers and the babysitter he once stalked, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), which has been over forty years in the making. The original "Halloween" film, directed by horror maverick John Carpenter, was released in 1978. Its 2018 David Gordon Green-directed sequel, also titled "Halloween," caught up with the cast of the original film, ignoring all nine of the sequels and reboots that had come before it. The sequel to that film, "Halloween Kills," which takes place moments after the 2018 film ends, was released in 2021.

The "Halloween" franchise's timeline jumps around quite a bit. "Halloween" from 1978 and 1981's "Halloween II" follow the same continuity that also includes "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" from 1988, "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers," and 1995's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." "Halloween 3: Season of the Witch", which was released in 1982, is a standalone film. The character Laurie Strode returns in the seventh film in the series, "Halloween: H20," a 1998 sequel that ignores parts 3 through 6. A direct sequel to that film, "Halloween: Resurrection" was released in 2002. In 2007, shock rocker Rob Zombie directed a remake of the original film, and he made a sequel to that film in 2009 (via IMDb.) Director David Gordon Green has revealed where "Halloween Ends" falls on the timeline.