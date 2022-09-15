David Gordon Green Reveals Where Fans Will Catch Up With Laurie Strode In Halloween Ends
Horror movie fans are chomping at the bit in excitement for the conclusion of the "Halloween" franchise with the 2022 release, "Halloween Ends." The film wraps up the story of the boogeyman Michael Myers and the babysitter he once stalked, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), which has been over forty years in the making. The original "Halloween" film, directed by horror maverick John Carpenter, was released in 1978. Its 2018 David Gordon Green-directed sequel, also titled "Halloween," caught up with the cast of the original film, ignoring all nine of the sequels and reboots that had come before it. The sequel to that film, "Halloween Kills," which takes place moments after the 2018 film ends, was released in 2021.
The "Halloween" franchise's timeline jumps around quite a bit. "Halloween" from 1978 and 1981's "Halloween II" follow the same continuity that also includes "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" from 1988, "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers," and 1995's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." "Halloween 3: Season of the Witch", which was released in 1982, is a standalone film. The character Laurie Strode returns in the seventh film in the series, "Halloween: H20," a 1998 sequel that ignores parts 3 through 6. A direct sequel to that film, "Halloween: Resurrection" was released in 2002. In 2007, shock rocker Rob Zombie directed a remake of the original film, and he made a sequel to that film in 2009 (via IMDb.) Director David Gordon Green has revealed where "Halloween Ends" falls on the timeline.
Halloween Ends takes place four years after Halloween Kills
David Gordon Green tells Total Film that "Halloween Ends" takes place four years after the events of "Halloween Kills," setting it in 2022. In the film, Laurie Strode will be living with her granddaughter, played by Andi Matichak. So, for those keeping track, it follows the chronology of "Halloween" set in 1978, then forty years later in 2018's "Halloween," followed by "Halloween Kills," which takes place on the same night as the prior film.
Jamie Lee Curtis explains to Total Film, "By the time you meet Laurie Strode, she has gotten help," after the very dark ending of "Kills." Curtis goes on to say about Strode in this film, "She has a layer of hope about her. That's a beautiful place to start a really tragic, incredibly violent ending."
Green, speaking to Total Film, addressing that aforementioned dark tone of the previous film, says that with "Halloween Ends," "This one is a good time at the movies," he continues, "Let's have a blast, ride the roller coaster with a few unexpected turns, and walk away feeling complete. That's what I want." The film is in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14, 2022.