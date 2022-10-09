House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Recap: We Are Family

The first season of HBO's wildly successful spin-off and prequel to its original fantasy juggernaut, "Game of Thrones," is almost at an end, and now we know for certain that the war over the Iron Throne in "House of the Dragon" will begin in earnest. After eight episodes that explored the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), a new era will begin before long, but the question remains: who will sit on the Iron Throne in Viserys' absence?

Played in their adulthood by Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, Viserys' queen Alicent Hightower and his headstrong daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen have been locked in a relatively quiet war thus far, each jockeying for the crown; though Rhaenyra is Viserys' named successor and he refuses to hear anything to the contrary, Alicent, furious with her former best friend for a number of reasons, wants to place her son with Viserys onto the throne instead. At this point, it's impossible to say which queen will reign supreme, but episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," certainly gets things moving.