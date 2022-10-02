House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Recap: Battle Of The Bastards

With seven episodes down on "House of the Dragon," it's clear that a war is brewing, even if it hasn't quite kicked off yet. As every major character ends up in the same place at the same time — a first for the series since the ten year time jump in episode 6 — this episode also seems to get rolling shortly after the events of last week, wherein Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) chose death by dragon when faced with irreversible complications during childbirth. Beyond that, clear lines were drawn between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the current confirmed heir to the Iron Throne and daughter of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), and Viserys' queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who wants her own sons with Viserys to succeed the king.

After "Driftmark," the show's seventh episode, there's only three more episodes to go, with a second season already confirmed. So what happens in "Driftmark," and where does it leave all of these characters?