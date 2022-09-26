House Of The Dragon Episode 6 Provided Our First Glimpse Of A Legendary Westerosi Creature

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the (second) biggest dragon of them all?

That's right: during the sixth episode of "House of the Dragon" — which also brought with it the series' long-awaited ten year time shift — we finally got to see the legendary Vhagar, who has only briefly been mentioned before this installment. Previously, a much younger Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose) asked King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) about the enormous missing dragon, who is second only in size to Balerion, another dragon of legend whose skull lies in the crypts beneath the Red Keep. Now, Vhagar has made her small screen debut, albeit briefly.

During "Game of Thrones," viewers only got to see three dragons, which belonged to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — Drogon, Rhaegon, and Viserion, who are the only dragons in a world where everyone believes they've gone fully extinct. However, true to its name, "House of the Dragon" offers up a regular smorgasbord of dragons, and Vhagar is the biggest and most important yet. So what brought Vhagar onscreen, and what will happen with her next?