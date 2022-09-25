All Of Rhaenyra, Daemon, And Alicent's Children On House Of The Dragon Untangled And Explained
Thanks to a ten year time jump in the sixth episode of "House of the Dragon," entitled "The Princess and the Queen," characters like Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Laenor and Laena Velaryon are now played by Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, John Macmillan, and Nanna Blondell, respectively — and now that they're all grown up, they've got plenty of kids.
Considering that "House of the Dragon" has already been renewed for a second season and promises to bring viewers through the entirety of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, these kids will, with absolute certainty, play enormous roles in the infighting to come. That said, it can be tough to parse which children belong to whom or how and why they might even be important (particularly because, as the show continues, each of these young actors will be replaced by older counterparts like their on screen parents before them). So who are the Targaryen offspring that we need to know, and why do they matter?
Jacaerys & Lucarys Targaryen
As the sixth episode kicks off, Rhaenyra is deep in the throes of childbirth with her third son — whom her husband christens Joffrey after, uh, his dead lover — but the ones who really matter right now are Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucarys (Harvey Sadler). Introduced when they meet their baby brother, there's one thing instantly noticeable about these two boys: they don't have platinum blonde hair, while their parents, born of Houses Targaryen and Velaryon, definitely do.
Anyone who remembers Ned Stark muttering "Baratheon, black of hair" in the first season of "Game of Thrones" probably knows where this storyline is going. Turns out, considering Laenor, well, doesn't bat for Rhaenyra's team, she outsourced her childbearing years to Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Captain of the City Watch and a confirmed brunette. All that said, Rhaenyra's children are definitely Targaryens; in the episode, Jacaerys works on training his dragon, Vermax, who's quite young but is already responding well to his commands. Lucarys is still quite young, but it's mentioned that his traditional Targaryen dragon egg hatched in his crib as well, so it stands to reason that both brothers will be on dragonback soon enough.
Baela & Rhaena Targaryen
Far away from their cousins in King's Landing, Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) — who seem to be named for their Targaryen ancestor Baelon as well as Laena's mother Rhaenys — are stranded with their parents Laena Velaryon and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Though they lead a seemingly peaceful and bountiful life out in Pentos, the girls dream of more; in one scene in "The Princess and the Queen," Baela laments not having a dragon egg from birth, while Laena reassures her that she'll go on to be a rider someday. She does, in fact: Baela eventually rides a dragon known as Moondancer.
However, these two young girls are struck by tragedy early in the series when their mother Laena, in labor with their younger brother, encounters complications that can't be overcome. Dying the proper death of a dragonrider, Laena opts to burn herself and the burgeoning baby alive with the help of her dragon Vhagar, leaving her daughters alone with their (potentially indifferent) father Daemon. These two girls may be motherless, but they have Velaryon and Targaryen blood in their veins, unlike Rhaenyra's children — though, in George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," Baela does end up briefly engaged to Rhaenyra's son Jaecaerys.
Aegon II, Helaena, & Aemond Targaryen
The blondest children on the show thus far, Aegon II (Ty Tennant, son of "Doctor Who" star David), Helaena (Evie Allen), and Aemond (Leo Ashton) are the issue of Alicent and her much-older husband, Rhaenyra's father Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Blessed with the icy hair of the Targaryen family, their parentage doesn't stand in doubt for a second, and upon Aegon's birth, there's a bit of a kerfuffle over the line of succession. Despite previously naming Rhaenyra as his official heir, Aegon's mere existence places Viserys in a bind; the Seven Kingdoms may not accept a female ruler, and with a male heir at long last, it might make more sense to put Aegon on the throne.
Viserys sticks by his daughter, but as he ages, it's clear that his wife has other plans. "The Princess and the Queen" is the first glimpse we get of Aegon as an older child, and, honestly? He's kind of a jerk. He bullies his younger brother Aemond by giving him a pig instead of a dragon — Aemond spends his time wishing for a dragon of his own — and fights dirty in the tiltyard, showing himself to be pretty smug and largely insufferable. By contrast, Aemond and Helaena have shown themselves to be much quieter; Helaena seems to like playing with slugs, while poor Aemond just wants to follow in his family's massive footsteps. Aemond needn't worry — according to "Fire & Blood," all three of Viserys and Alicent's children become dragonriders.
