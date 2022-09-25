All Of Rhaenyra, Daemon, And Alicent's Children On House Of The Dragon Untangled And Explained

Thanks to a ten year time jump in the sixth episode of "House of the Dragon," entitled "The Princess and the Queen," characters like Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Laenor and Laena Velaryon are now played by Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, John Macmillan, and Nanna Blondell, respectively — and now that they're all grown up, they've got plenty of kids.

Considering that "House of the Dragon" has already been renewed for a second season and promises to bring viewers through the entirety of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, these kids will, with absolute certainty, play enormous roles in the infighting to come. That said, it can be tough to parse which children belong to whom or how and why they might even be important (particularly because, as the show continues, each of these young actors will be replaced by older counterparts like their on screen parents before them). So who are the Targaryen offspring that we need to know, and why do they matter?