NCIS Season 20 Episode 1 Recap: The Raven Is Revealed

The first episode in Season 20 of "NCIS" picks up right where viewers left off from Season 19's epic finale, and things are getting complicated. In "A Family Matter," Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is still being pursued by the FBI after being set up for the murder of his old partner. Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) still remain loyal to their team leader, guiding FBI Agent Wayne Sweeney (Erik Passoja) astray to help Parker as much as they can. This creates a major theme for the episode in general for "NCIS" — they protect their own. In fact, multiple characters mention "family" during Episode 1, showing exactly how loyal the team is to each other.

Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) from "NCIS Hawai'i" are actually two who bring up a family in the episode, as they arrive to provide protection service for a Navy training event called RIMPAC. However, they quickly help their sister department during the episode, providing information and protection services during the team's transportation of the prisoner Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), who they discover has a connection to "The Raven" — the mystery man and Russian gangster who has been framing Parker since the beginning.

This doesn't quite go as planned, as Maxwell is taken during the transport courtesy of an ambush from followers of "The Raven." Although it would seem that the team now has to save Maxwell, Parker puts together that Maxwell is "The Raven" as he flashes Parker a cheeky smile before being taken.