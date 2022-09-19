NCIS' Brian Dietzen Shares What To Expect From Season 20 - Exclusive Interview

We're heading into the 20th season of "NCIS," and you've been on all of them. What does Jimmy Palmer mean to you?

Jimmy Palmer's meant a lot. I've known this character and been this character my entire adult life — I've grown up and had two kids throughout. But for me, the character has always meant optimism. He's always been an optimistic character. Had I been playing a character who's pessimistic or looked at life through a darker lens, I'm not sure I would be still playing this character right now. It's a pleasure to put on his shoes.

Season 19 ended on quite a cliffhanger, both in terms of Agent Parker and office lovebirds Jimmy and Jessica. What can you tell me about the Season 20 premiere when it comes to those storylines?

Both last year's finale and this year's premiere push "NCIS" toward what we do best. The premiere is basically saying, "This is 'NCIS' at its best, which is when the characters look after one another." We're all looking out for Parker because he's running across the country with his ex-wife, and we're not exactly sure where she stands. As a team, we have to gather around, circle the wagons, and try and help our guy.

As for Jimmy and Jessica, it's been wonderful to see their relationship [develop] and see them get closer, especially during the last couple episodes of last season. What I've loved about it so far is that we get to see two people who see something in one another, and they want to know what it's all about. There's less of a mystery there, less of a "Oh my gosh, what might happen?" It's just two people who are saying, "Hey, let's see if there's anything here." It's going to be exciting to see what happens between the two of them.

Where do you hope their love story goes?

I know a lot of where the love story is going and where the relationship is going, and I like what's happening with it. To see two people who are co-workers on a television show have a healthy adult relationship with one another can be refreshing. There's a tried-and-true relationship mechanic on many different TV shows, which is "will they, won't they." Seeing each other from across the room and trying to draw that out as long as possible. It's tried and true for a reason — because it does work. But it's nice to see people be happy with one another sometimes, and that can also help deepen friendships and relationships amongst the rest of the team.

I'm hoping that it goes toward that direction, which would be a nice change around "NCIS." There's been a lot of loss and a lot of heartbreak amongst romantic relationships in the past, whether it be on screen or off. Vance's wife, Jimmy's wife, Tony and Ziva, Bishop and Torres, Sloane and Gibbs — there's a lot of heartbreak, a lot of kisses on planes before people leave, and it would be nice to see something that's celebrated and perhaps lifted up.