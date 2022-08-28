House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Recap: The Rules Of Engagement

Though Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) was named the official, recognized heir to the Iron Throne in the first episode by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), she clearly still feels like she has to prove herself as the future first queen of Westeros... and unfortunately for her, her old-fashioned father and his Small Council of dudes aren't taking that particularly well. After being kicked out of a Small Council meeting for suggesting that dragonriders might be of use against the growing threat of the Crabfeeder, a mysterious masked villain terrorizing sailors, Rhaenyra is tasked with choosing a new member of the Kingsguard, and wastes exactly zero time in choosing Ser Cristan Cole (Fabien Frankel) thanks to his history of strong combat.

However, after a conversation with Rhaenys (Eve Best) about how Viserys' inevitable second marriage could produce heirs to unseat Rhaenyra — as Rhaenys points out, the men of Westeros will do just about anything to prevent any little ladies from running the show — Rhaenyra decides to put her big girl pants on and take matters into her own hands. Without the permission of the crown, she intercepts her rogue cousin Daemon (Matt Smith) on dragonback after he steals a dragon egg meant for Viserys' lost son Baelon, stopping certain bloodshed between Daemon and Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), ultimately impressing her father.

That said, Rhaenyra's future is shaken up right at the end of the episode when her father announces his betrothal. Not only is Viserys' intended someone close to Rhaenyra, but any children that come from that union — especially sons — could certainly stop Rhaenyra from taking the throne.