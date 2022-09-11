House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Recap: Heir Affair

The first season of "House of the Dragon" is almost halfway over, and finally, it's bringing the heat. This week's episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," sets up a whole host of scandals for the series to address at its midpoint, especially keeping in mind that a major time jump, like winter, is coming. (It's worth noting, however, that by this point in the season, every single episode has featured a pretty big time jump; the really monumental one will come with a change of actors as well.)

On the heels of last week's episode, "Second of His Name," Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is poised to make a magnificent comeback at court, having slain the mysterious Crabfeeder and his army at the Stepstones alongside Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant). Meanwhile, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (still played by Milly Alcock) is feeling the pressure to marry and secure a strong alliance with another major house of the Seven Kingdoms thanks to her father King Viserys I's (Paddy Considine) major insecurities. So what happened in the fourth week of this super-successful "Game of Thrones" prequel? Let's get to it.