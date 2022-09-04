House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Recap: Boar On The Floor

The world is now three full episodes into HBO's massively successful "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," and within the sprawling narrative centered on the powerful, dragon-wielding Targaryen family, the line of succession is still a massive question. Though Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (currently played by Milly Alcock) was, at the end of the series premiere, named the unquestioned and uncontested heir to the Iron Throne by her father King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), some obvious roadblocks have popped up in the time since then, and the next occupant of the throne is anyone's guess at this point.

Set just about two years after the second episode, the series' third episode, "Second of His Name," sees Rhaenyra and Viserys firmly at odds over that succession question, his second marriage, and a few other factors. Beyond those two, there's also a whole war being waged at the Stepstones between the mysterious, creepy Crabfeeder and the alliance of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the Velaryons. Though the episode really front-loads itself with talks of marriage and heirs, the back half gets back into the swing of things with a classic "Game of Thrones" battle scene, and all of it has huge implications for the rest of the series. Here's everything you need to know about the third episode of "House of the Dragon."