House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint Puts Critics In Their Place

HBO's "House of the Dragon" finally debuted last week on August 21 to much fanfare and widespread critical acclaim. But there's something that's been getting under the skin of some viewers, who obviously have too much hate in their hearts to understand it. According to reports, Lord Corlys Velaryon actor Steve Toussaint has been getting blasted online for being cast as a "rich Black guy" in the "Game of Thrones" prequel — with some social media users calling his portrayal inaccurate and wrong (via the Los Angeles Times).

"This story about magic and dragons is set in Imaginaryland in the year Neverhappened, but racists still insist that it subscribe to 19th-century European theories of skin color and identity," wrote Twitter user @PaulWestRoberts in response to the backlash, which Toussaint himself has seen on social media for months. "I didn't realize [the casting] was a big deal until I was racially abused on social media," Toussaint said in a July 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, that s*** happened. I was just like, 'Oh wow,' and then I thought: 'OK, so this means a lot to some people, but I can't allow that to bother me.'"

The topic of diversity in Hollywood has become a major issue in recent years, with more and more studios choosing to cast characters and actors who aren't white in classical and historical roles, as well as major franchises. Earlier this year, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor Moses Ingram caught the full brunt of racist Twitter users for her portrayal of the Force-wielding Imperial Inquisitor and new "Star Wars" villain Reva Sevander. In a similar fashion, the internet has brought out the pitchforks for Toussaint, who speaks more about the social media vitriol in a new profile piece for Men's Health.