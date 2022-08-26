HBO Wastes No Time In Rewarding House Of The Dragon Fans With Season 2 Renewal

The "House of the Dragon" isn't going anywhere. With the end of "Game of Thrones" on the horizon, HBO began developing prequel spin-offs as early as 2017 (via Entertainment Weekly). Eager to focus on quality, not quantity, the network commissioned several ideas, including from series veteran Bryan Cogman. Shortly after, Cogman's idea was scrapped per The Hollywood Reporter, while Jane Goldman's Naomi Watts-led series was given the pilot treatment, though it too was sent to the chopping block. HBO ultimately found a winner with George R.R. Martin, the creator of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the literary roadmap the Emmy-winning series was based on.

Created by Martin and Ryan Condal, "House of the Dragon" was first commissioned in 2019 and began filming in 2021, with Condal serving as co-showrunner alongside "Game of Thrones" fan-favorite director Miguel Sapochnik. Based on Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series highlights the downfall of the House Targaryen, who once ruled Westeros with an iron fist. After high fan anticipation, the series debuted to critical acclaim and even managed to cause technical difficulties for HBO Max during its premiere.

The prequel, set nearly two centuries before "Game of Thrones," has proven itself as a solid bet for HBO, receiving nearly 10 million views during its debut, making it the network's most-viewed premiere. With great reviews, solid ratings, and a storyline waiting to be unraveled, it shouldn't surprise many that HBO has exciting plans for "House of the Dragon."