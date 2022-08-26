HBO Wastes No Time In Rewarding House Of The Dragon Fans With Season 2 Renewal
The "House of the Dragon" isn't going anywhere. With the end of "Game of Thrones" on the horizon, HBO began developing prequel spin-offs as early as 2017 (via Entertainment Weekly). Eager to focus on quality, not quantity, the network commissioned several ideas, including from series veteran Bryan Cogman. Shortly after, Cogman's idea was scrapped per The Hollywood Reporter, while Jane Goldman's Naomi Watts-led series was given the pilot treatment, though it too was sent to the chopping block. HBO ultimately found a winner with George R.R. Martin, the creator of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the literary roadmap the Emmy-winning series was based on.
Created by Martin and Ryan Condal, "House of the Dragon" was first commissioned in 2019 and began filming in 2021, with Condal serving as co-showrunner alongside "Game of Thrones" fan-favorite director Miguel Sapochnik. Based on Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series highlights the downfall of the House Targaryen, who once ruled Westeros with an iron fist. After high fan anticipation, the series debuted to critical acclaim and even managed to cause technical difficulties for HBO Max during its premiere.
The prequel, set nearly two centuries before "Game of Thrones," has proven itself as a solid bet for HBO, receiving nearly 10 million views during its debut, making it the network's most-viewed premiere. With great reviews, solid ratings, and a storyline waiting to be unraveled, it shouldn't surprise many that HBO has exciting plans for "House of the Dragon."
House of the Dragon has been renewed for sophomore season
In a statement by WarnerMedia, HBO has confirmed that "House of the Dragon" will receive a second season. The report confirms that the debut episode of the prequel series has been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, on-demand, and HBO platforms in the United States. "We are beyond proud of what the entire 'House of the Dragon' team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. Orsi continued by praising the show's creatives and dubbed "House of the Dragon" as a show that "has already established itself as must-see-TV."
For fans, this announcement is an absolute win. General confidence in Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO, has been bearish as the studio has scrapped several projects, including "Batgirl," and scrubbed HBO Max of several exclusive films and television shows. This level of confidence in a freshman series should certainly keep some faith alive at Warner Bros.
Confirmation of a second season shouldn't come as a surprise, however. The first "House of the Dragon" episode successfully painted a sobering picture of the Targaryen clan's inner woes. As various members, both from within and outside the family, vie for the throne, it could be years (seasons) before we see the complete obliteration of the Targaryen legacy. Fans who have read "Fire & Blood" will know that there's a long way to go before the series can ultimately wrap up with a satisfying conclusion.